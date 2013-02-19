Feb 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower BNP Paribas SA

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date September 26, 2023

Coupon 2.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.016

Reoffer Yield 2.986 pct

Spread 105 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 136.7bp

over the 1.5 pct February 2023 DBR

Payment Date February 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS0895249620

