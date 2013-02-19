Feb 19 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp

(NTT)

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date February 26, 2020

Coupon 2.150 pct

Reoffer price 99.916

Yield 2.163

Spread 80 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the UST

Payment Date February 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BAML, JPMorgan & Morgan Stanley

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Notes Launched under issuer EMTN programme

ISIN XS0891657172

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.