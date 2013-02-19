February 19(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany

Issue Amount 125 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date March 15, 2016

Coupon 6.0 pct

Issue price 99.975

Payment Date February 26, 2013

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.375 pct

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under ther issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total 325 million Brazilian real

when fungible

ISIN XS0817659526

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.