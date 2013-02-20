Feb 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 200 million sterling
Maturity Date May 25, 2018
Coupon 3-month Libor + 25bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 25bp
Payment Date March 01, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank, HSBC,
Lloyds & Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 600 million
Sterling when fungible
ISIN XS0894488591
