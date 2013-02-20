Feb 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten NV (BNG)

Issue Amount NZ$100 million

Maturity Date March 05, 2018

Coupon 4.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.65

Yield 4.204 pct

Underlying govt bond 58 basis points

Discount Margin Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 05, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Rabobank & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Amsterdam

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.