BRIEF-Overseas Chinese Town Asia says unit entered into cornerstone investment agreement
* Unit entered into cornerstone investment agreement with Minsheng Education, Citigroup Global and Macquarie Capital
* Unit entered into cornerstone investment agreement with Minsheng Education, Citigroup Global and Macquarie Capital
* Vendor (an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company) entered into agreement with purchaser
* Nanjing merchants entered into cooperation framework agreement with Chongqing Hanzhi and Jurong Jinhui