BRIEF-Overseas Chinese Town Asia says unit entered into cornerstone investment agreement
* Unit entered into cornerstone investment agreement with Minsheng Education, Citigroup Global and Macquarie Capital
Feb 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount $5.0 billion
Maturity Date April 19, 2016
Coupon 0.5 pct
Issue price 99.679
Reoffer price 99.679
Yield 0.603 pct
Spread 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 26, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, BAML & RBC Capital Markets
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees 0.1 pct
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN US500769FP48
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Vendor (an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of company) entered into agreement with purchaser
* Nanjing merchants entered into cooperation framework agreement with Chongqing Hanzhi and Jurong Jinhui