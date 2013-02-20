Feb 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

Borrower Instituto de Credito Oficial (ICO)

Guarantor Kingdom of Spain

Issue Amount 75 million euro

Maturity Date March 17, 2016

Coupon 4.5 pct

Reoffer price 103.662

Yield 3.22 pct

Underlying govt bond 20 basis points

Discount Margin Over SPGB

Payment Date February 27, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme

The issue size will total 1.35 billion

euro when fungible

ISIN XS0829125847

Data supplied by International Insider.