Feb 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower Instituto De Credito Oficial (ICO)

Guarantor Kingdom of Spain

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date October 1, 2015

Coupon 3.186 pct

Payment Date February 27, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole Corporate And Investment Bank

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme

The issue size will total 265 million euro

When fungible

ISIN XS0543139694

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)