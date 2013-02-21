BRIEF-Chesswood announces fourth quarter 2016 results
* Chesswood Group Ltd qtrly basic earnings per share from continuing operations $0.29
Feb 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Thursday.
Borrower Instituto De Credito Oficial (ICO)
Guarantor Kingdom of Spain
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date October 1, 2015
Coupon 3.186 pct
Payment Date February 27, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole Corporate And Investment Bank
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme
The issue size will total 265 million euro
When fungible
ISIN XS0543139694
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Chesswood Group Ltd qtrly basic earnings per share from continuing operations $0.29
* Preliminary month-end assets under management by company's subsidiaries $738.2 billion at Feb. 28, 2017, compared to $728.8 billion at Jan. 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Prices $700 million of multi-tranche senior unsecured notes