Feb 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Commerzbank AG

Guarantor SME Commerz SCB GmbH

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date February 28, 2018

Coupon 1.5 pct

Issue price 99.776

Reoffer price 99.776

Spread 47 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 94.2bp

over the 0.5 pct February 2018 OBL

Payment Date February 28, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Commerzbank, Credit Agricole CIB

& Unicredit

Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000CZ439A8

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)

Data supplied by International Insider.