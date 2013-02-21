BRIEF-Chesswood announces fourth quarter 2016 results
* Chesswood Group Ltd qtrly basic earnings per share from continuing operations $0.29
Feb 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Raiffeisenlandesbank Niederoesterreich Wien AG
(RLB-NOW)
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 01, 2016
Coupon 1.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.676
Yield 1.361 pct
Spread 64 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 110.7bp
over the OBL #159
Payment Date March 01, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bayern LB, DZ Bank, RLB Niederoesterreich,
Nykredit & Unicredit
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP
ISIN XS0896158952
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Chesswood Group Ltd qtrly basic earnings per share from continuing operations $0.29
* Preliminary month-end assets under management by company's subsidiaries $738.2 billion at Feb. 28, 2017, compared to $728.8 billion at Jan. 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Prices $700 million of multi-tranche senior unsecured notes