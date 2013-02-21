BRIEF-Chesswood announces fourth quarter 2016 results
* Chesswood Group Ltd qtrly basic earnings per share from continuing operations $0.29
Feb 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Atlas Copco AB
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date February 28, 2023
Coupon 2.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.372
Spread 70 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 96.8bp
Over the 1.5 pct February 2023 DBR
Payment Date February 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP paribas, Citigroup & SEB
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Chesswood Group Ltd qtrly basic earnings per share from continuing operations $0.29
* Preliminary month-end assets under management by company's subsidiaries $738.2 billion at Feb. 28, 2017, compared to $728.8 billion at Jan. 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Prices $700 million of multi-tranche senior unsecured notes