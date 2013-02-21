MOVES- Barclays, BNY Mellon, HSBC Commercial Banking
Feb 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a multi tranche deal increased on Thursday.
Borrower Network Rail Infrastructure Finance PLC
Guarantor United Kingdom
* * * *
Tranche 1
Issue Amount 420 million Sterling
Maturity Date November 22, 2027
Coupon 1.75 pct
Reoffer price 128.513
Spread 35 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.25 pct November 2027 UKTi
Notes The issue size will total 3.69 billion
sterling when fungible
ISIN XS0307538016
* * * *
Tranche 2
Issue Amount 195 million Sterling
Maturity Date November 22, 2037
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 127.482
Spread 35 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 1.125 pct November 2037 UKTi
Notes The issue size will total 3.94 billion
sterling when fungible
ISIN XS0299655448
* * * *
Tranche 3
Issue Amount 135 million Sterling
Maturity Date November 22, 2047
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 124.953
Spread 35 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 0.75 pct November 2047 UKTi
Notes The issue size will total 3.56 billion
sterling when fungible
ISIN XS03322049296
* * * *
Common Terms
Payment Date February 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BofA Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank & HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50-1
