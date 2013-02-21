MOVES- Barclays, BNY Mellon, HSBC Commercial Banking
Feb 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Danske Bank
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date February 28, 2020
Coupon 1.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.392
Spread 30 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 78.4bp
Over the 3.25 pct 2020 DBR
Payment Date February 28, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Agricole CIB, Danske,
Santander GBM & Unicredit
Ratings AAA (S&P) & AAA (Fitch)
Listing Dublin
Denoms (K) 100-1
ISIN XS0896159257
Data supplied by International Insider.
