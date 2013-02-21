Feb 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower Volvo Treasury AB

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date March 1, 2017

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 125bp

Payment Date March 1, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Nordea Bank Danmark A/S

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1000-100

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0896337614

