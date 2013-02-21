Feb 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Iberdrola International B.V

Guarantor Iberdrola SA

Issue Amount 525 million euro

Maturity Date Perpetual bond

Coupon 5.75 pct

Issue price 99.472

Spread 481 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 528.2bp

over the 0.5 pct due 2018 OBL

Payment Date February 27, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays,

JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley & Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0808632763

