March 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday:
Feb 21(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Iberdrola International B.V
Guarantor Iberdrola SA
Issue Amount 525 million euro
Maturity Date Perpetual bond
Coupon 5.75 pct
Issue price 99.472
Spread 481 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 528.2bp
over the 0.5 pct due 2018 OBL
Payment Date February 27, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays,
JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley & Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0808632763
WASHINGTON, March 8 The top U.S. doctors' organization and several hospital groups came out strongly on Wednesday against a Republican plan backed by President Donald Trump to overhaul America's healthcare system as Democrats mounted a fierce battle to thwart the bill.
March 8 Dutch paint maker Akzo Nobel NV is exploring a sale or merger with a peer, and is in talks with companies including U.S. coatings manufacturer PPG Industries Inc, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.