UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
Feb 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Aberdeen Asset Management PLC
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date Perpetual
Coupon 7.0 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date March 01, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
FRANKFURT, March 3 Deutsche Bank is preparing for a potential capital increase of about 8 billion euros ($8.5 billion), it said in a statement on Friday.
LONDON, March 3 British bank Shawbrook Group Plc said on Friday it has received a joint offer from two private equity firms to buy the lender less than two years since it went public, in a deal worth 825 million pounds ($1 billion).