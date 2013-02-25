BRIEF-Cyrusone announces pricing of private offering of $500 million senior notes
* Cyrusone inc. Announces pricing of private offering of senior notes
Feb 25 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date June 03, 2016
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 15bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 15bp
Payment Date March 04, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Pfandbriefbank
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA+ (S&P)
Listing Munich
Denoms (K) 100
ISIN DE000A1R0501
Data supplied by International Insider.
