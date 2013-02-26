BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
Feb 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Union National Bank (UNB)
Issue Amount 100 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date March 12, 2018
Coupon 3-month Libor + 98bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 98bp
Payment Date March 12, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
ISIN CH0207788255
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.