Feb 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Land Schleswig-Holstein (LSH)

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date March 5, 2019

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 10bp

Payment Date March 5, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSH Nord

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

ISIN DE000SHFM303

Data supplied by International Insider.