BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
Feb 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Land Schleswig-Holstein (LSH)
Issue Amount 200 million euro
Maturity Date March 5, 2019
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 10bp
Payment Date March 5, 2013
Lead Manager(s) HSH Nord
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000SHFM303
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.