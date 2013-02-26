Feb 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Tuesday.
Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA)
Issue Amount $50 million
Maturity Date January 29, 2016
Coupon 3-month Libor + 30bp
Reoffer price 100.258
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 21.5bp
Payment Date March 05, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Goldman Sachs International
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total $550 million
when fungible
ISIN XS0880276042
Temp ISIN XS0897848163
