BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
Feb 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower European Financial Stability Facility
(EFSF)
Issue Amount 3.0 billion euro
Maturity Date March 7, 2016
Coupon 0.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.75
Spread Minus 5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 5, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, JPMorgan & Morgan Stanley
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN EU000A1G0BA4
Data supplied by International Insider.
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.