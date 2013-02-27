Feb 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG
Issue Amount 150 million euro
Maturity Date February 26, 2016
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 20bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 20bp
Payment Date March 06, 2013
Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank & Unicredit
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Munich
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 250 million
euro when fungible
ISIN DE000A1RFB97
