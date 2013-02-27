Feb 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Danone SA

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date June 6, 2018

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.574

Spread 33 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 89bp

Over the 0.5 pct February 2018 OBL 165

Payment Date March 6, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, ING, Mitsubishi, Natixis, RBS & Santander

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN FR0011437367

