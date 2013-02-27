Feb 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Societe Anonyme De Gestion De Stocks De
Securitie (Sagess)
Issue Amount 600 million euro
Maturity Date March 06, 2025
Coupon 2.625 pct
Reoffer price 99.381
Spread 23 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the interpolated FRTR
Payment Date March 06, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricloe CIB, HSBC & Natixis
Ratings AA+ (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.