Feb 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Nordea Bank AB

Issue Amount 700 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date March 07, 2016

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 45bp

Payment Date March 07, 2016

Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken Capital Markets

Listing London

Denoms (K) 1000-100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0898499933

Data supplied by International Insider.