February 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Air Liquide SA

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date September 6, 2023

Coupon 2.375 pct

Issue price 99.869

Yield 2.390 pct

Spread 58 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 95.9bp

over the 1.5 pct February 2023 DBR

Payment Date March 6, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, CM-CIC, Natixis & RBS

Ratings A+(S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

programme

ISIN FR0011439835

Data supplied by International Insider.