Feb 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower DEWA Sukuk 2013 Limited

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date March 5, 2018

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price Par

Reoffer yield 3.0 pct

Spread 207.2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 223.4bp

Over the UST

Payment Date March 5, 2013

Lead Manager(s) ADIB, Citi, DIB, ENBD, RBS & Standard Chartered Bank

Listing Nasdaq Dubai

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English & Dubai

ISIN XS0897680558

