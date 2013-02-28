BRIEF-Guangzhou R&F Properties Co says FY net profit increased by 5 pct to RMB7.06 billion
* "China growth is expected to remain relatively stable in 2017"
Feb 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg
Girozentrale
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date March 05, 2018
Coupon 0.95 pct
Issue price 99.95
Reoffer price 99.95
Yield 0.96 pct
Payment Date March 05, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BremLB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50 - 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000BRL0294
BEIJING, March 10 Falls in China's foreign exchange reserves are normal and not unfavourable, the country's central bank governor said on Friday.
SINGAPORE, March 10 Singapore said on Friday it is cutting stamp duties that sellers are required to pay on residential properties but said the current set of property market curbs was necessary for a sustainable residential property market.