China won't overreact to fall in FX reserves - c.bank gov
BEIJING, March 10 Falls in China's foreign exchange reserves are normal and not unfavourable, the country's central bank governor said on Friday.
Feb 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Caisse Des Depots Et Consignations
(CDC)
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date March 7, 2016
Coupon 0.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.824
Yield 0.935 pct
Spread 43 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 58.45
bp over the UST
Payment Date March 7, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Daiwa Capital
Markets, Morgan Stanley & RBS
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Data supplied by International Insider.
SINGAPORE, March 10 Singapore said on Friday it is cutting stamp duties that sellers are required to pay on residential properties but said the current set of property market curbs was necessary for a sustainable residential property market.
HONG KONG, March 10 Citigroup Inc has named David Biller as its new corporate and investment banking head for the 10-member Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) as part of its enhanced focus on the region, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.