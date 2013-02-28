Feb 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Caisse Des Depots Et Consignations

(CDC)

Issue Amount $1.0 billion

Maturity Date March 7, 2016

Coupon 0.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.824

Yield 0.935 pct

Spread 43 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 58.45

bp over the UST

Payment Date March 7, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, Daiwa Capital

Markets, Morgan Stanley & RBS

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Data supplied by International Insider.