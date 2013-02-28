Feb 28(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Thursday.

Borrower Daimler AG

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date July 8, 2016

Coupon 1.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.982

Reoffer yield 1.006 pct

Spread 37 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, 90.7bp

over the 2.0 pct February 2016 OBL 159

ISIN DE000A1R0683

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 8, 2023

Coupon 2.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.202

Reoffer yield 2.466 pct

Spread 72 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, 102.4bp

over the 1.5 pct February 2023 DBR

ISIN DE000A1R0691

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date March 8, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP paribas, HSBC, LBBW, SMBC Nikko & Unicredit

Ratings A3 (Moody's), A- (S&P),

A- (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.