MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil plunge to weigh on Gulf; ex-dividends may dampen Abu Dhabi
DUBAI, March 9 An overnight plunge in crude oil prices looks set to push down Gulf bourses on Thursday, and could take some markets below technical support levels.
March 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Westpac Banking Corp
Issue Amount A$75.5 million
Maturity Date March 15, 2017
Coupon 3.44 pct
Issue price 99.98
Payment Date March 20, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Daiwa
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0897946330
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
DUBAI, March 9 An overnight plunge in crude oil prices looks set to push down Gulf bourses on Thursday, and could take some markets below technical support levels.
* White House says Trump open to "constructive improvements" (Adds Medicaid CMO, paragraph 20)
March 9 Singapore stocks dropped nearly 1 percent on Thursday led by financial stocks while other markets in the region were tepid with investors cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting next week. The Singapore index fell as much as 0.84 percent during the day with DBS Group, the city-state's largest bank by market capitalisation, posting its worst percentage drop in over three weeks. Trading volumes were low, as investors remained wary of a possible rate hike