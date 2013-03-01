SE Asia Stocks-Singapore down; markets cautious ahead of Fed meet

March 9 Singapore stocks dropped nearly 1 percent on Thursday led by financial stocks while other markets in the region were tepid with investors cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting next week. The Singapore index fell as much as 0.84 percent during the day with DBS Group, the city-state's largest bank by market capitalisation, posting its worst percentage drop in over three weeks. Trading volumes were low, as investors remained wary of a possible rate hike