March 01 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower Aareal Bank AG
Issue Amount 150 million euro
Maturity Date September 08, 2016
Coupon 3-Month Euribor + 12.5bp
Reoffer price 99.982
Payment Date March 08, 2013
Lead Manager(s) DZ Bank, Natixis & Unicredit
Ratings AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000A1RE4F0
* Carl Icahn in tweet says "We fully support actions taken today by board of AIG"
DHAKA, March 9 Bangladesh needs to step up investment in infrastructure sectors such as road and energy to achieve its target of becoming a middle-income country by 2021, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday after a visit by some senior officials.
ATHENS, March 9 The European Central Bank lowered the cap on emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) Greek banks draw from the domestic central bank by 100 million euros to 46.2 billion euros ($48.7 billion), the Bank of Greece said on Thursday.