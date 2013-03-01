Italy's Unieuro files request to list on Milan bourse
MILAN, March 8 Italian consumer electronics retailer Unieuro has filed a request to list on the Milan bourse and aims to complete its initial public offering (IPO) by the end of June.
March 1(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a Perp bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Pennon Group Plc
Issue Amount 300 million sterling
Maturity Date Perpetual bond
Coupon 6.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.531
Spread 574.5 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 592.6bp
Over the 5.0 pct 2018 UKT
Payment Date March 8, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Barclays, HSBC & RBS
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0899989213
* Management board of Leifheit AG intends capital increase from the company's funds at a ratio of 1:1 by issuing bonus shares
ZURICH, March 8 Credit Suisse is looking at the merits of going ahead as planned with an initial public offering (IPO) of its domestic business after ending 2016 within its CET1 ratio target range, Chief Financial Officer David Mathers said on Wednesday.