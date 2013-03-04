UPDATE 1-Santander, Intesa Sanpaolo to sell Allfunds Bank in 1.8 bln euro deal
* Santander to sell 25 pct of Allfunds Bank for 470 mln euros
March 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 500 million sterling
Maturity Date January 15, 2018
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 101.265
Spread 28 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the UKT
Payment Date March 13, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, HSBC
& Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
The issue size will total 1.75 billion
sterling when fungible
ISIN XS0872706881
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
DUBLIN, March 6 Packaging conglomerate Ardagh Group launched a long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) late on Monday, as it sought to raise as much as $370 million by floating around 7 percent of the company on the New York Stock Exchange.
LONDON, March 6 A spate of big deals by financial services companies in Europe could earn investment banks an estimated $332 million in advisory fees, with Goldman Sachs set to take the lion's share of the pot.