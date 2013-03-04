BRIEF-Locindus FY consolidated net profit falls to 6.8 million euros
* FY net banking income 15.1 million euros ($15.97 million) versus 18.0 million euros year ago
March 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower BNP Paribas
Issue Amount 500 million Mexican pesos
Maturity Date March 22, 2016
Coupon 4.25 pct
Reoffer price 99.862
Reoffer Yield 4.3 pct
Payment Date March 22, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2000-25
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Hogg's role involves managing QE, bank supervision decisions
NEW YORK, March 7 Citigroup expects first-quarter trading revenue will be up by a "low double-digit" percentage from a year earlier, Chief Financial Officer John Gerspach said on Tuesday.