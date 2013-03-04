March 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Rallye SA

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date March 11, 2019

Coupon 4.25 pct

Reoffer price Par

Yield 4.25 pct

Spread 316.3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 368.3bp

over the 3.75 pct April 01, 2019 DBR

Payment Date March 11, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC, Mediobanca, Natixis,

Royal Bank of Scotland & Societe Generale CIB

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

