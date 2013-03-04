March 4 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Instituto de Credito Oficial(ICO)

Guarantor Kingdom of Spain

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date April 30, 2018

Coupon 4.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.556

Yield 4.095 pct

Spread 317 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 33

bp over the interpolated SPGB's

(4.5 pct January 2018 and 4.1 pct

July 2018)

Payment Date March 11, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BBVA, CA CIB, HSBC & SGBM

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN

programme

ISIN XS0900792473

