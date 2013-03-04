March 04 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Monday.

Borrower Erste Abwicklungsanstalt (EAA)

Issue Amount $200 million

Maturity Date January 29, 2016

Coupon 3-month Libor + 30bp

Reoffer price 100.271

Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 21bp

Payment Date March 11, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

The issue size will total $750 million

when fungible

ISIN XS0880276042

Temp ISIN XS0900795815

