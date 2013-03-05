BRIEF-Taubman Centers increases quarterly common dividend 5 percent to $0.625 per share
* Taubman Centers increases quarterly common dividend 5 percent to $0.625 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Monday.
Borrower Skanska Financial Services AB
Issue Amount 1.0 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date March 12, 2018
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 195bp
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date March 12, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank & SEB
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN SE0005100526
