BRIEF-Milestone Apartments REIT postpones unitholder meeting to March 28, 2017
March 2 Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust:
March 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower BBVA Senior Finance SAU
Guarantor Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria
SA
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date March 21, 2016
Coupon 3.20 pct
Reoffer price 99.859
Spread 273 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 319.8
bp over the OBL 159
Payment Date March 21, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BBVA, Deutsche Bank, HSBC & Natixis
Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN
programme
ISIN XS0901738392
Data supplied by International Insider.
* American Express Co says new generation of benefits for its iconic platinum card
March 2 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1400 GMT on Thursday: