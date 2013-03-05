BRIEF-Taubman Centers increases quarterly common dividend 5 percent to $0.625 per share
* Taubman Centers increases quarterly common dividend 5 percent to $0.625 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower International Bank for Reconstruction and
Development (IBRD)
Issue Amount 100 million Russian ruble
Maturity Date September 15, 2016
Coupon 6.0 pct
Issue price 99.735
Payment Date March 15, 2013
Lead Manager(s) J.P. Morgan Securities plc
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
ISIN XS0902317071
March 2 Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust:
* Brainstorm Cell Therapuetics Inc says on February 26, board of co increased size of board by two members - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: