March 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Allianz SE

Issue Amount 750 million sterling

Maturity Date March 13, 2043

Coupon 4.5 pct

Reoffer price 98.672

Spread 125 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Gilt

Payment Date March 13, 2013

Lead Manager(s) CMZ, Deutsche Bank, HSBc & Societe Generale

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

