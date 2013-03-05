March 5(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower Allianz Finance II B.V

Guarantor Allianz SE

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date March 13, 2028

Coupon 3.0 pct

Reoffer price 97.949

Spread 98 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN DE000A1HG1K6

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date March 13, 2018

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.89

Spread 48 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN DE000A1HG1J8

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date March 13, 2013

Lead Manager(s) CMZ, Deutsche Bank, HSBC & Societe Generale

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Data supplied by International Insider.