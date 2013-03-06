BRIEF-Central China Real Estate says in Feb group achieved property contracted sales of rmb1.703 bln
* Announcement Unaudited Contracted Sales Data For February 2017 And 2017 Contracted Sales Target
March 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Zuger Kantonalbank
Issue Amount 188 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date April 2, 2038
Coupon 1.65 pct
Issue price 100.094
Spread 7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 2, 2013
Lead Manager(s) KBZug
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
* Board announces that company proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
* Appointment of Lilian Yu as first vice president and deputy group head, lending business segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: