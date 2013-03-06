March 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Zuger Kantonalbank

Issue Amount 188 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date April 2, 2038

Coupon 1.65 pct

Issue price 100.094

Spread 7 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 2, 2013

Lead Manager(s) KBZug

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

