BRIEF-Central China Real Estate says in Feb group achieved property contracted sales of rmb1.703 bln
* Announcement Unaudited Contracted Sales Data For February 2017 And 2017 Contracted Sales Target
March 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank
(EIB)
Issue Amount 4.0 billion euro
Maturity Date July 15, 2020
Coupon 1.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.968
Yield 1.505 pct
Spread 16 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date March 13, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP paribas, Citi, Deutsche Bank & RBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN XS0903345220
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Announcement Unaudited Contracted Sales Data For February 2017 And 2017 Contracted Sales Target
* Board announces that company proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
* Appointment of Lilian Yu as first vice president and deputy group head, lending business segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: