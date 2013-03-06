BRIEF-Central China Real Estate says in Feb group achieved property contracted sales of rmb1.703 bln
* Announcement Unaudited Contracted Sales Data For February 2017 And 2017 Contracted Sales Target
March 06 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower HSH Nordbank
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date March 11, 2016
Coupon 0.625 pct
Issue price 99.842
Reoffer price 99.842
Spread 11 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 57.4bp
Over the OBL Due 2016
Payment Date March 13, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, DZ Bank, HSH Nordbank &
Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN DE000HSH4GS3
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Announcement Unaudited Contracted Sales Data For February 2017 And 2017 Contracted Sales Target
* Board announces that company proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
* Appointment of Lilian Yu as first vice president and deputy group head, lending business segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: