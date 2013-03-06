March 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Telstra Corporation Limited

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date September 15, 2023

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.117

Reoffer yield 2.598 pct

Spread 80 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date March 15, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP paribas, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan & Lloyds

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

ISIN XS0903136736

