BRIEF-Central China Real Estate says in Feb group achieved property contracted sales of rmb1.703 bln
* Announcement Unaudited Contracted Sales Data For February 2017 And 2017 Contracted Sales Target
March 6(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Landeskreditbank Baden-Wuerttemberg-Foerderbank
(L-bank)
Guarantor German Federal State of Baden-Wuerttemberg
Issue Amount $1.0 billion
Maturity Date September 14, 2015
Coupon 3-month Libor + 12bp
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Libor + 12bp
Payment Date March 14, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Goldman Sachs International,
Morgan Stanley & Unicredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's) & AAA (S&P)
Full fees Undisclosed
ISIN XS0903255312
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Announcement Unaudited Contracted Sales Data For February 2017 And 2017 Contracted Sales Target
* Board announces that company proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
* Appointment of Lilian Yu as first vice president and deputy group head, lending business segment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: