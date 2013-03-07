March 07 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Caisse de Refinancement de
l'Habitat (CRH)
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date October 25, 2019
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.565
Spread 25 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 77.3bp
Over the 3.5 pct Due 2019 DBR
Payment Date March 20, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, DZ Bank, HSBC &
LBBW
Ratings Aaa(Moody's), AAA (Fitch)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN FR0011443985
